Second Period Dooms Mariners in Trois-Rivieres

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - A five-goal second period lifted the Trois-Rivieres Lions over the Maine Mariners, 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Colisee Videotron. It was the opener of a home-and-home series that will wrap up on New Year's Eve in Portland.

The Lions struck within the first two minutes of the game to take a 1-0 lead when Logan Nijhoff shoveled a rebound between the pads of Brad Arvanitis at 1:51. The Mariners answered at 7:45 of the frame on a goal by former Lion Nick Jermain. Jacob Hudson jumped on a turnover at the Trois-Rivieres blue line and skated in a breakaway, turning at the last moment to find the trailing Jermain for his second goal of the season.

Maine took the lead at 8:34 of the second period when Carter Johnson struck on the power play, but the remainder of the frame belonged to the Lions. Trois-Rivieres scored five consecutive goals in a span of just over eight minutes between the 11:15 and 19:38 marks of the period. Former Mariner Morgan Adams-Moisan was a big factor, registering three assists in the outburst as did defenseman Chris Jandric. Tyler Hylland, Nijhoff, Tommy Cormier, Justin Ducharme, and Anthony Beaucage scored the Lions goals, giving them a four-goal lead after two. Neither team scored in the third.

The Mariners (10-14-2) and Lions will meet again on New Year's Eve at the Cross Insurance Arena - a 1 PM matinee. The game features a carnival on the concourse and a postgame open skate, presented by CoverME.gov. The Mariners are also home for a "Three Dollar Deweys Threekend" next weekend as the Tahoe Knight Monsters come to town January 3, 4, and 5. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

