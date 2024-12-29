K-Wings Comeback Bid Falls Short against Bison Sunday
December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-14-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome an early go-ahead third-period goal from the Bloomington Bison (11-15-0-2) Sunday, falling 5-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Bloomington scored first on the power play at the 54-second mark of the second period. The Bison struck again on the power play at the 8:45 mark.
Ryan Cox (3) got Kalamazoo on the board and back within one with a goal at the 15:08 mark of the middle frame. On the play, Joseph Arntsen (5) sent the puck to Max Humitz (6) in the neutral zone, who threaded the needle between two Bloomington defenders to Cox streaming down the right side to fire a wrister from inside the right circle for the goal.
Just 1:04 later, Philip Beaulieu (2) scored to even up the score. Ben Berard (7) took the initial shot, followed by Zack Okabe (8) who couldn't get it through and chipped the puck back between his legs where Beaulieu was charging down the right circle to fire it home.
The Bison regained the lead with a power play goal at the 4:56 mark of the third. Bloomington added an empty-net goal with 1:27 left and scored again 20 seconds later to make it 5-2.
Jonathan Lemieux (7-9-1-0) was steady in net throughout the contest, making 34 saves in defeat.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024
- Comeback Comes up Short as Walleye Fall to the Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Finish First Half of Home Schedule with 7-3 Loss to Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Comeback Bid Falls Short against Bison Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Rally to Down Iowa Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen in Final Game of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Win Third Straight against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Top-Of-League Nailers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Bounce Back with Six Goals over Gladiators - Norfolk Admirals
- Francis' Five Points Lead Thunder to 7-3 Win over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Broadcast Information for Sunday's Game at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day #25 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Put Tulsa in a Blender in 5-3 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Defeat Rush, Split Series in Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Close Saves All 32 Shots As Icemen Shut Out Greenville 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers' Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Comeback Bid Falls Short against Bison Sunday
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win
- K-Wings Pour It On, Take Down Bison Friday
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats Up, Preps for Down Syndrome Celebration & New Years Eve Game
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats Up, Preps for Autism Celebration & New Years Eve Game