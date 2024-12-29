K-Wings Comeback Bid Falls Short against Bison Sunday

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-14-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome an early go-ahead third-period goal from the Bloomington Bison (11-15-0-2) Sunday, falling 5-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Bloomington scored first on the power play at the 54-second mark of the second period. The Bison struck again on the power play at the 8:45 mark.

Ryan Cox (3) got Kalamazoo on the board and back within one with a goal at the 15:08 mark of the middle frame. On the play, Joseph Arntsen (5) sent the puck to Max Humitz (6) in the neutral zone, who threaded the needle between two Bloomington defenders to Cox streaming down the right side to fire a wrister from inside the right circle for the goal.

Just 1:04 later, Philip Beaulieu (2) scored to even up the score. Ben Berard (7) took the initial shot, followed by Zack Okabe (8) who couldn't get it through and chipped the puck back between his legs where Beaulieu was charging down the right circle to fire it home.

The Bison regained the lead with a power play goal at the 4:56 mark of the third. Bloomington added an empty-net goal with 1:27 left and scored again 20 seconds later to make it 5-2.

Jonathan Lemieux (7-9-1-0) was steady in net throughout the contest, making 34 saves in defeat.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.