Kressler Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Beat Walleye 6-5

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the first-place Toledo Walleye, 6-5, on Sunday night in overtime. Newly assigned forward Braedon Kressler scored the game-winning goal 17 seconds into the extra period to win the game for Cincinnati.

Cyclones would score a late goal on the power play to carry a narrow 1-0 lead into the intermission. Chris Dodero scored his first goal as a Cyclone off assists from Jacob Frasca and Kyle Bollers. With 14 seconds remaining, the Cyclones power play connected for the 11th time this season.

3:28 into the second period, the Walleye tied up the game. Mitchell Lewandowski tied up the game with his eighth goal of the season to level the score at 1-1.

Cincinnati would respond in a big way. Just three minutes after conceding, Dodero and Frasca connected again, this time with Dante Sheriff to regain the Cincinnati lead and make it 2-1. Sheriff's goal would be his third of the season.

A minute and 42 seconds later, the Cyclones connected again. Ty Voit found Breaden Kressler on the rush, and Kressler dished the puck to Chas Sharpe who joined the play. Sharpe beat the Toledo netminder low blocker to double the Cincinnati lead and make it 3-1.

Sharpe became the first player to score 10+ goals this season for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Lincoln Griffin made it three unanswered goals for the Cyclones with his sixth goal of the season. Adam Tisdale recorded his third helper of the season on the goal to make it 4-1, Cyclones.

At the 16:55 mark of the period, Toledo got one back to make it 4-2 after two periods. Sam Craggs scored goal #8 this season to cut the lead to two.

Reigning league MVP Brandon Hawkins scored less than 90 seconds into the third to cut the Cincinnati lead to just one.

Cincinnati would respond with Jacob Bengtsson scoring his first professional goal. The Swedish defenseman would make it 5-3 with his first goal, assisted by Frasca and Dodero once again. Frasca and Dodero led the way with three points tonight.

Hawkins and Hunter Johannes would score two goals in 21 seconds to even the score in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Just 17 seconds into overtime, Braedon Kressler scored his first professional goal to give the Cyclones their first OT win of the season. Griffin and Sharpe picked up assists in the winner to give the Cyclones their sixth win of the year in thrilling fashion.

Five Cyclones had multi-point performances (Voit, Kressler, Frasca, Griffin, Dodero) in the overtime win over the Walleye.

The Cyclones will have a day off before returning to Heritage Bank Center on Tuesday night for a New Years Eve showdown game against the Walleye. It'll be a rematch between these two teams as the Cyclones look to ring in the new year with another meeting against Toledo. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

The Cyclones will have a day off before returning to Heritage Bank Center on Tuesday night for a New Years Eve showdown game against the Walleye. It'll be a rematch between these two teams as the Cyclones look to ring in the new year with another meeting against Toledo. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

