Lions Win Third Straight against Mariners

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières made it two wins in a row - and third straight against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners - with a 6-2 victory at Colisée Vidéotron on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions took an early lead when Logan Nijhoff beat Mariners' netminder Brad Arvanitis at 1:51 of the first period. But close to six minutes later Maine's Nick Jermain tied the score at 1-1 following a turnover by Trois-Rivières defenceman Kirby Proctor.

The Lions were the dominant team at the start of the second period, but it was the Mariners who found the back of the Trois-Rivières net with a power play marker at 8:34. From that moment on, however, the Lions took total control, scoring five unanswered goals before the second period came to a close. The teams headed into the second intermission with the Lions holding a commanding 6-2 lead.

Trois-Rivières continued to press in the third period but were unable to extend their lead, while the Mariners were equally unsuccessful in trying to narrow the gap, making the final score Lions 6 - Mariners 2.

The Lions and Mariners will be back at it again on Tuesday afternoon (New Year's Eve), this time in Portland with puck drop at 1:00 p.m. from Cross Insurance Arena.

1st star: Logan Nijhoff, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Chris Jandric, Lions de Trois-Rivières

