Lions Win Third Straight against Mariners
December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières made it two wins in a row - and third straight against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners - with a 6-2 victory at Colisée Vidéotron on Sunday afternoon.
The Lions took an early lead when Logan Nijhoff beat Mariners' netminder Brad Arvanitis at 1:51 of the first period. But close to six minutes later Maine's Nick Jermain tied the score at 1-1 following a turnover by Trois-Rivières defenceman Kirby Proctor.
The Lions were the dominant team at the start of the second period, but it was the Mariners who found the back of the Trois-Rivières net with a power play marker at 8:34. From that moment on, however, the Lions took total control, scoring five unanswered goals before the second period came to a close. The teams headed into the second intermission with the Lions holding a commanding 6-2 lead.
Trois-Rivières continued to press in the third period but were unable to extend their lead, while the Mariners were equally unsuccessful in trying to narrow the gap, making the final score Lions 6 - Mariners 2.
The Lions and Mariners will be back at it again on Tuesday afternoon (New Year's Eve), this time in Portland with puck drop at 1:00 p.m. from Cross Insurance Arena.
1st star: Logan Nijhoff, Lions de Trois-Rivières
2nd star: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Chris Jandric, Lions de Trois-Rivières
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024
- Nailers Rally to Down Iowa Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen in Final Game of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Win Third Straight against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Top-Of-League Nailers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Bounce Back with Six Goals over Gladiators - Norfolk Admirals
- Francis' Five Points Lead Thunder to 7-3 Win over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Broadcast Information for Sunday's Game at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day #25 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Put Tulsa in a Blender in 5-3 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Defeat Rush, Split Series in Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Close Saves All 32 Shots As Icemen Shut Out Greenville 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers' Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.