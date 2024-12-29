Nailers Rally to Down Iowa Again

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Atley Calvert of the Wheeling Nailers scores against the Iowa Heartlanders

(Wheeling Nailers) Atley Calvert of the Wheeling Nailers scores against the Iowa Heartlanders(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers have won games in a variety of different ways this season, and on Sunday afternoon, they battled their way to two more points against the Iowa Heartlanders at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling trailed 1-0 at the end of two periods, before Jack Beck, Atley Calvert, and Logan Pietila all scored in the third to rally the club to a 3-1 triumph. Sergei Murashov was tremendous in goal once again, as he made 32 saves.

One goal was scored in the first period, and it was visiting Iowa who did so by taking advantage of a power play. Dakota Raabe navigated his way to the top of the right circle, where he let a wrist shot go with four bodies between him and the net. The shot ended up flying in on the left side.

The score stayed 1-0 through a defensive second period, until Wheeling finally broke through with the equalizer at the 5:40 mark of the third. Cole Cameron broke up a Heartlanders rush in center ice, which allowed Logan Pietila to send Jack Beck in on the left side of the offensive zone. Beck made his way into the left circle, where he drove a shot through Kyle McClellan's legs. That goal completely turned the game around for the Nailers, who took the lead 4:48 later with a power play strike. Only five seconds were needed on the man advantage, as Atley Calvert won the face-off back to Chris Ortiz, who dished a pass over to Beck along the left wing boards. Beck delivered a perfect feed into the right side of the crease, which was tipped home by Calvert. Logan Pietila added an empty netter with 1:30 to go, as Wheeling was victorious, 3-1.

Sergei Murashov earned his 12th consecutive win for the Nailers with another superb performance, as he denied 32 of the 33 shots he faced. Kyle McClellan made 18 saves on 20 shots in the loss for Iowa.

The Nailers will close out the 2024 calendar year at home on Tuesday at 6:10 against Reading. The promotion is Kids' Neon New Year's Eve, which will feature a postgame light show, glow sticks, sparkling grape juice, and glow cups. Star Wars Night is the next Big-6 Promotional Game, and that is also right around the corner on Saturday, January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.