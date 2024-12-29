Fuel Fall in Shootout to Fort Wayne

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel goaltender Ben Gaudreau awaits a Fort Wayne Komets shot

FORT WAYNE - The Fuel wrapped up the weekend on the road in Fort Wayne. In the third game for each team this weekend, the Komets would end the weekend with a victory in a shootout, winning 3-2.

1ST PERIOD

A several-minute period of no whistles was finally broken up by a Ty Farmer goal at 14:02. A long shot from the blue line assisted by Kevin Lombardi.

The Komets would respond just 50 seconds later as Cameron Supryka would fire one from the blue line to even the score at one.

No penalties were committed in the period and the Komets would outshoot the Fuel 12 to 9.

2ND PERIOD

Nathan Noel's first big hit of the game put him in the penalty box for roughing at 5:34. The Fuel would kill off the ensuing minor penalty. Odeen Tufto went to the locker room due to Noel's hit but returned later in the period.

At 14:58 the Komets would run a full-length dump and chase and Michael Gildon would be the speed skater on the other end to push that puck to the back of the net, scoring his second of the season.

The first Komets penalty would come at 16:27 as Nick Deakin-Poot would be called for roughing.

The period would end 2-1 with a lot of post-whistle action once the clock hit all zeroes. Three players would receive roughing minors while Nathan Noel and Jack Dugan would receive 10-minute misconducts for continuing altercations.

Both teams would have 13 shots on goal in the period.

3RD PERIOD

At 10:08, Cam Hausinger would continue his hot streak against the Komets as he would tie the game on the one-timer on a cross-ice pass from Nathan Burke.

The game would continue to stay chippy but no penalties would be called until 15 seconds remaining when Chris Cameron would be called for a tripping penalty that would carry over into overtime.

OVERTIME

Overtime would see four opportunities for each side but both goaltenders were on their A-game and would turn aside all opportunities in extra time, leading to a shootout to decide this division rivalry.

SHOOTOUT

No goals would be scored in the first three rounds of the shootout. Nathan Burke would fail to convert the fourth opportunity for the Fuel leaving the door open for Odeen Tufto to finish the game and give the Komets the win 3-2.

The shots would end 44-34 in favor of Fort Wayne. Ben Gaudreau would turn aside 41 shots, including three more in the shootout in a losing effort.

