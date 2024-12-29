Broadcast Information for Sunday's Game at Greenville

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced that due to Internet and connectivity issues, there will not be an Icemen broadcast feed on FloHockeyTV or on Mixlr for Sunday's (Dec. 29) Icemen game at Greenville scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

A majority of Icemen road games are broadcast and produced remotely off-site away from the arena, and requires a stable Internet connection to make it work efficiently. Last night's game broadcast was significantly affected by an unstable Internet connection that produced a syncing issue that caused the video and audio to be off from one another by approximately 40 seconds, directly effecting the broadcast's quality.

This issue will be corrected for the remaining road broadcasts, but unfortunately it will not be corrected in time for today's game in Greenville.

Fans may still watch the game on FloHockey.TV today, and may also tune in online on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Mixlr feed at www.swamp-rabbits.mixlr.com/

We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to bringing you game coverage of Icemen Hockey moving forward.

