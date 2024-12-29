Comeback Comes up Short as Walleye Fall to the Cyclones
December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime on Marvel Night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 6-5.
How it Happened:
The first period was quiet until Cincinnati got one late at 19:46 after a penalty on Tanner Palocsik.
The second was much more eventful and Toledo got on the board and tied it at 1-1 after a beautiful pass from behind the net from Brandon Kruse and Mitch Lewandowski lit the lamp.
Cincinnati scored 3 straight after that to give them a commanding 4-1 lead, however the Fish were not backing down just yet.
Sam Craggs cut the deficit to two goals on the power play at 16:55 with Hunter Johannes tallying his second point as a Walleye and Colin Swoyer tallying his second assist of the night.
At 1:29, Brandon Hawkins made it a one-goal game with his 16th goal of the season and 4th game in a row with a goal.
That was short-lived after Cincinnati responded on the power play, making it a 5-3 game.
Toledo pulled goaltender Jan Bednar to gain an extra attacker and capitalized right away to make it a one-goal game. Hunter Johannes got his first goal in a Toledo uniform.
Shortly after, Brandon Hawkins tied the game with 1:40 remaining in regulation with his 2nd of the night.
As the game went into overtime, Toledo's comeback came up just a shy short when Cincinnati scored just 17 seconds into OT.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. CIN - B. Kressler (1G, 1A)
2. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G, 1A)
3. CIN - C. Dodero (1G, 2A)
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye will travel to Cincinnati to play the Cyclones yet again on New Years Eve. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.
