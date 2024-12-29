Oilers' Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters 5-3 at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday night.

Jake Johnson scored the lone goal of the opening frame, a power-play strike with an extra attacker on due to a delayed penalty. Talyn Boyko stopped all 16 attempts in the frame.

Logan Nelson kicked off the second period scoring for the second-straight game, scoring just nine seconds into the period to place the Knight Monsters up 2-0. Tahoe extended its lead to 3-0 at the 2:15 into the second half of action via Simon Pinard's 15th goal of the season. Olivier Dame-Malka scored his second power-play goal of the season with 1:46 remaining in period 2. Ruslan Gazizov made it a one-goal game with only seven seconds left in the frame, striking for the second time in as many nights.

Jett Jones put the Knight Monsters up 4-2 with eight minutes remaining in the game, roofing an in-tight chance. Michael Farren fired the puck from the left circle past a sprawling Jordan Papirny to bring the Oilers back within one. The goal was Farren's team-leading 12th of the season and is part of a nine-game point streak. Reid Petryk picked up his second assist of the night on the goal. Jones scored his second of the game - an empty netter - with 1:35 remaining to close the scoring 5-3 in Tahoe's favor.

Tulsa aims for a bounce-back performance in the rubber match of the three-game series at Tahoe Blue Event Center tomorrow, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. CT.

