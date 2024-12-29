Oilers Gain Point in Overtime Loss in Tahoe

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, gained a standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sunday afternoon.

Simon Pinard scored his 16th of the season 5:18 into the game, stuffing a wraparound behind Talyn Boyko to open the scoring 1-0 in Tahoe's favor.

Matt Murphy extended Tahoe's lead to 2-0 1:11 into the second period. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored on the power play 9:57 into the second period, releasing a shot from the top of the umbrella through Jesper Vikman to cut the score to 2-1. The goal was the final strike of the second period, with Michael Farren extending his point streak to 10 games with the secondary assist.

Tyler Poulsen leveled the game 53 seconds into the third period, ripping his 10th goal of the season over Vikman's glove. Alec Butcher picked up his second assist of the game on the goal. Kishaun Gervais put the Oilers up 3-2, beating Vikman in the same spot less than a minute later. Pinard tallied his ninth of the season series, a power-play goal, 4:12 into the period to force overtime.

Jett Jones scored the overtime game winner 4:29 into the three-on-three overtime.

The Oilers close out the 2024 calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 31, taking on the Rapid City Rush at The Monument at 8:05 p.m. CT.

