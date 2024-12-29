Oilers Gain Point in Overtime Loss in Tahoe
December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
STATELINE, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, gained a standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sunday afternoon.
Simon Pinard scored his 16th of the season 5:18 into the game, stuffing a wraparound behind Talyn Boyko to open the scoring 1-0 in Tahoe's favor.
Matt Murphy extended Tahoe's lead to 2-0 1:11 into the second period. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored on the power play 9:57 into the second period, releasing a shot from the top of the umbrella through Jesper Vikman to cut the score to 2-1. The goal was the final strike of the second period, with Michael Farren extending his point streak to 10 games with the secondary assist.
Tyler Poulsen leveled the game 53 seconds into the third period, ripping his 10th goal of the season over Vikman's glove. Alec Butcher picked up his second assist of the game on the goal. Kishaun Gervais put the Oilers up 3-2, beating Vikman in the same spot less than a minute later. Pinard tallied his ninth of the season series, a power-play goal, 4:12 into the period to force overtime.
Jett Jones scored the overtime game winner 4:29 into the three-on-three overtime.
The Oilers close out the 2024 calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 31, taking on the Rapid City Rush at The Monument at 8:05 p.m. CT.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024
- Oilers Gain Point in Overtime Loss in Tahoe - Tulsa Oilers
- Kressler Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Beat Walleye 6-5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Icemen Win 4th Straight on Chukarov & Cockerill's Three Points - Jacksonville Icemen
- Katic Impactful in Retun, Power Play Propels Bison to Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fall in Shootout to Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Paliani's OT Winner Helps Savannah Win Fourth Straight - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Comeback Comes up Short as Walleye Fall to the Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Finish First Half of Home Schedule with 7-3 Loss to Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Comeback Bid Falls Short against Bison Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Rally to Down Iowa Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen in Final Game of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Win Third Straight against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Top-Of-League Nailers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Bounce Back with Six Goals over Gladiators - Norfolk Admirals
- Francis' Five Points Lead Thunder to 7-3 Win over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Broadcast Information for Sunday's Game at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day #25 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Put Tulsa in a Blender in 5-3 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Defeat Rush, Split Series in Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Close Saves All 32 Shots As Icemen Shut Out Greenville 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers' Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.