Game Day #25 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières play their final calendar year 2024 home game this afternoon when the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners visit Colisée Vidéotron. The Lions will be looking to notch their second home win in three days.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #78 Tommy Cormier: The 5' 7" forward is enjoying his best moments since starting his ECHL career this season, scoring four goals in his last two games. He now has seven goals, good for sixth place among Lions scorers behind five players who have each scored eight times (Anthony Beauregard, Jakov Novak, Logan Nijhoff, Alex Beaucage and Xavier Cormier).

- #9 Nicolas Guay: Author of two goals and one assist in Friday night's game against Adirondack, the Chateauguay, Quebec native is now only four assists away from becoming the Lions' all time assist leader, surpassing former captain Cedric Montminy. He's averaging close to a point a game since returning to Trois-Rivières, with 15 points in 16 games.

- #92 Logan Nijhoff: The forward has not found the back of the net since December 8, a six-game stretch. However, he continues to play a 200-foot game and on Friday night he was part of the Lions' first line with Jakov Novak and Anthony Beauregard.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners*:

- #9 Brooklyn Kalmikov: The forward is having a good season with 21 points in 18 games. He has two assists in two games against the Lions this year.

- #23 Jimmy Lambert: The forward has seven goals this season, two of which came against Trois-Rivières.

- #2 Zachary Massicotte: The 6' 4" defenceman from Shawinigan, Quebec has four assists this season while still on the hunt for his first goal.

Following Sunday's game, the Lions and Mariners will do it all over again on Tuesday, December 31 at 1:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

*Please note that the statistics do not include Saturday night's game between the Mariners and Adirondack Thunder.

