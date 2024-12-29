Stingrays Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Ryan Kenny to an ECHL contract.

Kenny, 25, joins the Stingrays today and will start this afternoon's game against Savannah. The 6-2 205-pound goaltender has skated in 18 games for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL, posting an 11-5-1 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.72 goals against average.

A native of Sparta, NJ, Kenny has appeared in four ECHL games in his career split between the Reading Royals and the Atlanta Gladiators.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.