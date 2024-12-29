Knight Monsters Rocket Past Tulsa in Overtime Win

STATELINE, NV - Jett Jones wasn't about to let a sold-out crowd leave the Tahoe Blue Event center disappointed.

The star forward scored the overtime game-winning goal against the Tulsa Oilers, propelling the Tahoe Knight Monsters to a series win. Simon Pinard scored twice and Jesper Vikman notched his 11th victory to lead Tahoe in front of their third straight sold-out crowd.

Pinard started the party in the first with a wraparound goal against Tulsa netminder Talyn Boyko. It was his 16th tally of the year and 8th in the season series against the Oilers.

The buzzer sounded on the first with the Knight Monsters leading 1-0, but Troy Loggins rang the iron on a power-play wrister with just seconds to go in the frame.

In the second period, Tahoe doubled their lead with a strike from Matt Murphy, who took the shot from the right circle. His first goal since being traded to Tahoe was their only tally of the frame.

Tulsa got the goal back with a power play rocket from Jeremie Biakabutuka to make it 2-1 heading into the third period.

And the Oilers would strike two times in quick succession to open the third, and completely flip the script on Tahoe. But the Knight Monsters got the game tying goal minutes later, with another Simon Pinard goal to make it 3-3.

It only made sense that the game would require overtime, and it did for the second time in the three-game series. But after losing in the extra frame back on Friday, Tahoe came out on top in game three.

Off of a great pass from Sloan Stanick, Jones cut to the doorstep and slid the puck past Talyn Boyko to seal the game and the series win for Tahoe.

The Knight Monsters now embark on a three week, nine game, road trip that takes them first to Maine for a three-game set with the Mariners. Puck drop for game one is scheduled for 3 pm on Friday, January 3. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

