Francis' Five Points Lead Thunder to 7-3 Win over Railers

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder gather after a goal

WORCESTER - Ryan Francis recorded five points and Tyler Brennan made 27 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers 7-3 in front of 3,772 at DCU Center on Sunday evening.

Worcester took an early 1-0 lead as Griffin Loughran fired the puck in after a failed wraparound attempt by Anthony Repaci. The puck slid through the crease onto the stick of Loughran and he beat Tyler Brennan for his fifth of the year just 2:36 into the game.

Josh Filmon tied the game later in the first period for Adirondack with his fourth goal of the season. Filmon picked up the puck near the net and wrapped it in on the left side, beating goaltender Michael Bullion. Grant Loven was credited with the lone assist on Filmon's goal and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Adirondack scored four goals in the second period to take a 5-1 lead into the third. Ryan Francis scored his second of the year since returning to the Thunder at 3:53 of the middle frame for a 2-1 lead. Ryan Wheeler and Ty Gibson were credited with assists.

Alex Young scored on the power play at 4:37 of the second to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead. Ryan Francis' shot was deflected over to Young, and he blasted a one timer by goaltender Michael Bullion for his eighth of the year. Francis and Ryan Wheeler were given the helpers on the power-play strike.

Grant Loven picked up his first ECHL goal at 7:50 of the second period as Josh Filmon set him up on an odd-man rush. Loven took the pass from Filmon and sent a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Michael Bullion for a 4-1 advantage.

Adirondack took a four-goal lead at 10:48 of period two as Ryan Francis scored his second of the game and third of the weekend on a turnaround wrister just inside the blue line. Ryan Wheeler and Benjamin Lindberg were given assists, and the Thunder took the 5-1 lead into the second intermission.

In the third period, Ryan Wheeler scored a power-play goal on a shot from the point through a screen to give Adirondack a 6-1 lead. The goal was Wheeler's sixth of the year from Ryan Francis and Alex Young just 50 seconds into the third.

Jordan Kaplan scored twice on the power play in the third period to pull the Railers back within three goals. Kaplan put the puck in the net at the 4:30 and 7:05 mark and the Thunder lead was 6-3.

Dylan Wendt added an empty-net goal late in regulation in the 7-3 victory. Tyler Brennan picked up the win in net, stopping 27 of 30. The Thunder return home on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, December 31 at 3 p.m. against the Worcester Railers. The first 3,500 fans receive a FREE glow stick courtesy of SkyZone. Also, fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra and $4 Pepsi Products all game.

