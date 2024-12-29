Grizzlies Defeat Rush, Split Series in Utah

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush fell to the Utah Grizzlies, 5-3, at the Maverik Center on Saturday.

A day after the Rush jumped out to a 2-0 first period led, Utah did the same with a pair of goals under two minutes apart. Rapid City responded to cut the Grizzlies' lead in half three separate times, but could not find an equalizer.

Deni Goure ripped a power play goal late in the first period. Ryan Wagner capitalized on a Utah turnover to score an unassisted second period goal. Billy Constantinou scored in the third period to cap off Rapid City's production for the night.

Both Wagner and Constantinou finished with a goal and an assist each.

Matt Radomsky finished with 23 saves on 27 shots for the Rush. Jake Barczewski stopped 27 Rapid City shots to earn the win for Utah.

The Rush and Grizzlies split the two-game series in West Valley City. Rapid City returns home for six straight games at The Monument Ice Arena beginning on Tuesday.

Next game: Tuesday, December 31 vs. Tulsa. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

