Heartlanders Fall Victim to Top-Of-League Nailers, 3-1

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling, WV - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed two goals in the opening half of the third and the Wheeling Nailers put it away with an empty-net goal for a 3-1 win Sunday at Wesbanco Arena. Iowa more than doubled Wheeling in shots throughout the first 40+ minutes, but Sergei Murashov blocked 32 shots for his 12th straight win. Wheeling is at the top of the ECHL with 43 points, while Iowa sits nine points back of them with a 15-10-3-1 record (34 points).

Dakota Raabe opened the scoring with 7:33 left in the first on a wrister from the top of the right circle that beat the goaltender glove side. Will Zmolek dished to Raabe at the right dot. Yuki Miura earned the secondary assist.

Iowa out shot Wheeling, 12-3, in a scoreless second frame.

Jack Beck tied the game at one at 5:40 of the third. Atley Calvert converted on the power play with 9:48 of the final period for the game-winning goal.

Kyle McClellan made 18 saves in defeat.

Next weekend, Iowa visits Wichita Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Iowa is next at home for three games Friday, Jan. 10 for Golden Ticket Night vs. Kalamazoo, Saturday Jan. 11 for Dash's Birthday Party vs. Indy and Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Indy for Heartland Heroes Night.

