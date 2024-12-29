Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Overtime
December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jacob Graves vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates
(South Carolina Stingrays)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays picked up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in front of 5,000+ fans on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. Kyler Kupka and Jace Isley scored for the Stingrays, while Ryan Kenny made 24 saves in the loss. Savannah's Devon Paliani scored the overtime winner and Reece Vitelli scored twice for the Ghost Pirates while Savannah goaltender Cooper Black turned aside 40 of 42 Stingray shots.
Vitelli made it 1-0 Ghost Pirates with a nifty breakaway goal 11:58 into the opening period. The Stingrays tied it up three minutes later on a power play tally by Kupka. The goal was Kupka's 11th tally of the year and his fourth power play goal of the season.
The lone goal of the second came off the stick of Vitelli, who buried a power play goal through the five hole of Kenny to make it 2-1 Savannah.
Isley tallied the equalizer for the Stingrays 1:50 into the third period. The Grand Prairie, Alberta native drove the net and followed up an Austin Magera shot to bury his first goal as a Stingray. The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates went to overtime tied at two.
Paliani secured the extra point for the Ghost Pirates when he wired a slap shot into the top left corner for his team-leading 12th goal of the season.
The Stingrays are back in action against the Ghost Pirates on Tuesday, December 31 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah at 5:00 pm.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jacob Graves vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024
- Nailers Rally to Down Iowa Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen in Final Game of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Win Third Straight against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Top-Of-League Nailers, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Bounce Back with Six Goals over Gladiators - Norfolk Admirals
- Francis' Five Points Lead Thunder to 7-3 Win over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Broadcast Information for Sunday's Game at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day #25 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Put Tulsa in a Blender in 5-3 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Defeat Rush, Split Series in Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Close Saves All 32 Shots As Icemen Shut Out Greenville 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers' Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.