Paliani's OT Winner Helps Savannah Win Fourth Straight

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Devon Paliani scored 55 seconds into overtime, propelling the Savannah Ghost Pirates (16-11-2-0) past the South Carolina Stingrays (17-9-2-0) by a score of 3-2 at North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Paliani blasted a one-timer past the right arm of Stingrays goaltender Ryan Kenny following a pass from Will Riedell behind the South Carolina net. The 28-year-old forward has tied Dennis Cesana for the most game-winning goals on the Savannah roster with three.

"It was a great shot," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "It was a a rolling puck that I didn't know what he was going to shoot and he had it labeled. Good for him, he seems to step up in big moments when we need him."

Reece Vitelli opened the scoring 11:58 into the first period, cashing in on a breakaway chance as he flew by Stingrays defenseman Blake Thompson. Vitelli slid the puck between Kenny's legs for his seventh goal of the season.

Andre Anania and Cooper Black picked up the assists on Vitelli's goal. Black became the first Ghost Pirates goaltender to record a point this season; the 23-year-old also recorded a helper with the Charlotte Checkers on October 26 against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Kyler Kupka provided the equalizer for the Stingrays at 15:06 on the power play, marking his fourth PPG of the season and 11th goal overall. Kupka's goal snapped a Ghost Pirates streak of 24 consecutive penalties killed.

Savannah's power play would take advantage late in the second period as Vitelli found himself in alone again. This time, Vitelli fired a shot through Kenny for his second of the afternoon and eighth goal of 2024-25. Logan Drevitch and Paliani set the entry up through the neutral zone, eventually springing Vitelli through two South Carolina defensemen.

In the third period, Jace Isley knotted up the game 2-2 with his second goal of the season. Isley's shot was the third in the sequence following a pair of saves by Black on Isley and Austin Magera. His second goal of the season was the final tally of regulation, sending both clubs to overtime with a point.

Paliani secured Savannah's fourth straight victory with his overtime-winner. The club is also on a five-game point streak (4-0-1-0), dating back to December 21 vs. Orlando.

"Guys are playing hard," Staal said. "They're playing to our identity as a group consistently, for the most part, which isn't easy to play against. Guys are stepping up in roles now that they didn't have earlier in the season. They're taking advantage of their opportunities."

Black improved to 4-0-0-0 with the Ghost Pirates this season, stopping a career-high 40 shots.

"It's been special," Black said. "I think especially against KC earlier right before Christmas break ... we were super shorthanded. It's felt really good getting back on the right foot, getting some guys healthy and winning games."

Savannah's power play was 1-for-3 and their penalty kill was 2-for-3. The Ghost Pirates will go for their fifth win in a row on Tuesday night at Enmarket Arena in their third straight matchup against the Stingrays. Get your tickets for New Year's Eve by heading to GhostPiratesHockey.com!

