Admirals Bounce Back with Six Goals over Gladiators

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - Having lost back-to-back contests, the Norfolk Admirals looked to get back on their winning ways with another matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators. Norfolk got back into the win column after hanging five goals on the Gladiators as they got a big two points with their 6-3 victory.

Dom DiVincentiis made his 12th appearance as the goaltender and made 34 saves off of 37 shots faced in the Admirals' win.

Norfolk found themselves on the penalty kill five minutes into the game; however, they successfully withstood any scoring attempts during that time. Shortly thereafter, Jaden Shields seized a loose puck and maneuvered into the offensive zone, maintaining possession on his forehand to score his first professional goal in his second game wearing a Norfolk uniform, thereby taking a 1-0 lead.

Shields' solitary goal served as the defining moment of the opening period, as Norfolk concluded the first 20 minutes of play with a 1-0 advantage, supported by DiVincentiis, who recorded ten saves.

During the second period, the Admirals expanded their lead with three additional goals within a two-minute timeframe approaching the midpoint of the period. Brady Fleurent initiated the scoring with a tap-in goal, following an initial shot by Pavel Padakin, which necessitated a review but was ultimately confirmed, putting the score at 2-0 and marking Fleurent's 11th goal of the season.

Ninety seconds later, Denis Smirnov secured the puck and executed a shot from the right-wing circle, netting his ninth goal of the season and extending the lead to three goals. Seventeen seconds afterward, rookie German Yavash accurately sniped his shot from the slot into the back of the net, achieving his second goal of the season and increasing the score to 4-0. Norfolk maintained that lead heading into the second intermission.

Atlanta ended DiVincentiis' shutout attempt seven minutes into the third period with a goal from Easton Armstrong, reducing the score to 4-1. About five minutes later, during a power play, Smirnov increased Norfolk's lead by scoring his second goal of the afternoon, resulting in a score of 5-1. As the game progressed, Atlanta managed to score, this time through a power play goal by Jeremy Hanzel, bringing the score to 5-2.

Fifty seconds later, Filip Fornåå Svensson scored his sixth goal of the season with a wrist shot, extending the Admirals' lead to 6-2. In the closing seconds of the period, Atlanta scored once more, with Carson Denomie finding the net, thereby decreasing the deficit to 6-3. Subsequently, the Admirals preserved their three-goal advantage and secured a crucial two points with their victory.

Norfolk sits tied for second place with Trois-Rivieres in the North Division with 39 points.

What's Next

Norfolk ends their four-game road trip in Greenville, SC on New Year's Eve when they meet with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the last matchup of 2024. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m.

