ECHL Transactions - December 29

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 29, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Andrei Bakanov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from reserve

delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Bryce Montgomery, D assigned from Wolves by Hurricanes

add Danny Katic, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve

delete Linus Hemstrom, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Rhett Parsons, D activated from reserve

add Jon Gillies, G activated from reserve

delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

delete Luke Richardson, G released as emergency backup goalie

Indy:

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

delete Nick Grima, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Cooper Jones, F activated from 14-ay injured reserve

delete Brendan Harris, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve

add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Reading:

delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve

delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Casey Dornbach, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves

delete Grant Gabriele, D loaned to Cleveland

delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

add Parker AuCoin, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve

delete Paxton Leroux, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add David Drake, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Michael Bullion, G returned from loan by Bridgeport

delete John Muse, G suspended by Worcester

