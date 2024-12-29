Close Saves All 32 Shots As Icemen Shut Out Greenville 3-0

December 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







GREENVILLE, SC -- Justen Close saved all 32 Greenville shot attempts on Saturday night, as the Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Swamp Rabbits 3-0 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Both defenses and goaltenders put on a tremendous show through nearly two periods, as neither the Icemen nor the Swamp Rabbits generated many chances. When each club had a chance in its respective attacking zone, shots were turned aside by Close and Dryden McKay.

Through 39 minutes, the game was still scoreless.

And that's when the Icemen struck first, with Chase Lang scoring his fourth goal of the season to give Jacksonville a 1-0 advantage. Lang scored with 58 seconds remaining in the period, and helped give the Icemen a lead heading into second intermission.

Lang later set up Zach Jordan on a shorthanded goal just over nine minutes into the final period to make it 2-0 Icemen. Ty Cheveldayoff, who entered the night leading all rookies in penalty minutes, was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing. 30 seconds into the penalty kill, Jacksonville scored its fifth shorthanded goal of the season.

Jordan tallied his ninth goal, which is tied with Brendan Harris for the most on the team.

The Icemen were able to maintain their lead throughout the third period thanks to Close. He ended up saving all 32 Greenville shots on net, which included 12 shots in each the second and third period.

Robert Calisti put the finishing touches on his team's victory with an empty-net unassisted goal with just over two minutes to go in the game.

Jacksonville improved to 17-9-2 and now have 36 points, which propels them into second place in the South Division.

The Icemen and Swamp Rabbits will face off again tomorrow in Greenville, with puck drop at 3:05 p.m.

Written by Noah Epstein

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.