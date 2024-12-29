ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Iowa's Blachman fined, suspended

Iowa's Nico Blachman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #400, Iowa at Wheeling, on Dec. 28.

Blachman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 7:53 of the first period.

Blachman will miss Iowa's game at Wheeling today (Dec. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Doherty fined, suspended

Florida's Connor Doherty has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #392, Orlando at Wheeling, on Dec. 28.

Doherty is fined and suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation at 18:40 of the third period.

Doherty will miss Florida's game vs. Orlando on Dec. 30.

Orlando's Bent fined

Orlando's Kelly Bent has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #392, Orlando at Florida, on Dec. 28.

Bent is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 18:40 of the third period.

