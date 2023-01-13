Sebrango, Worrad Reassigned to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned defenseman Donovan Sebrango to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins reassigned forward Drew Worrad to the Walleye.

Sebrango suited up for 10 games with Toledo and totaled four points (1-3-4) and two penalty minutes from Dec. 2-17, making his ECHL debut on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati. The third-year pro has competed in 17 games this season with the Griffins, totaling four points (3-1-4), eight penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Throughout 113 AHL games, the 21-year-old has four goals, 11 assists and 49 penalty minutes. Sebrango recorded an assist in his 100th game as a Griffin and in the AHL on Oct. 30 at Texas. The defenseman served as an alternate captain and captured a gold medal for Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, showing two assists and a plus-seven rating in seven games. Sebrango was selected with the 63rd overall pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Worrad scored one goal and accumulated two penalty minutes in three games with Toledo from Dec. 14-17. The rookie has appeared in 29 games this season with the Griffins, totaling three points (1-2-3), six penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating. After posting a collegiate-high 45 points (9-36-45) in 39 games during his senior year at Western Michigan University in 2021-22, Worrad signed a two-year contract with Grand Rapids. In 2021-22, the 25-year-old logged four points (1-3-4) in 11 games with the Griffins, which included his first pro goal on April 20 at Rockford. Throughout four campaigns at WMU, the Denfield, Ontario, native amassed 25 goals, 70 assists and 40 penalty minutes in 129 outings. Worrad also suited up for two seasons in the OJHL with Oakville and recorded 101 points (40-61-101) in as many games.

