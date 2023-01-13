Guttman Grinds Out Comeback with Overtime Winner for Hogs

January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Loveland, Colo. - Trailing for nearly three periods, the Rockford IceHogs clawed their way back to a 2-1 overtime win over the Colorado Eagles on Friday night. Forward Brett Seney tallied the equalizer late in the final frame, and forward Cole Guttman completed the comeback charge with the overtime winner.

Deadlocked 1-1 heading into overtime, the IceHogs stunned the Eagles late in the extra period. Catching a cross-ice pass from forward Dylan Sikura, Guttman blasted a one-timer from the left circle past Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen at 3:37 to earn the win.

Carrying the puck past the blue line, Colorado forward Spencer Smallman lit the lamp first for the Eagles with a wrister from the right circle to take a 1-0 lead at 8:16 in the introductory period.

Trying to find the equalizer late in the second stanza, Rockford forwards David Gust, Guttman, Luke Philp, and Sikura had some of the best looks of the night and fired a flurry of one-timers and slap shots on Annunen but came up empty-handed.

Down 1-0 after the scoreless second period, Seney rushed Annunen and knocked in his 15th tally of the season on an aggressive push in the crease at 9:12, tying the contest 1-1.

Rockford put on a penalty kill clinic, denying all six of the Eagles' man advantage chances.

IceHogs netminder Dylan Wells had a pair of crucial pad saves in the third to help send the match to overtime, turning away 21 of 22 Colorado shots to earn the win. Annunen marked 22 saves while getting tagged with the loss.

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Jan. 18 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED beforeselecting your seats.

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Eagles 1/13/23

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.