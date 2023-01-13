Comets' Point Streak Ends, Lose to Bruins 3-2
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Providence, RI. - The Comets drove into Providence riding a season high twelve game point streak on Friday night to battle the Providence Bruins. While the Comets were sporting a four-game win streak, the Bruins last game was a loss against the Comets the previous weekend. But, as all good things must come to an end, the Comets ended the game with a loss, thus, their 12-game point streak ended with the 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
In the opening period, the Bruins struck first and it was Jakub Lauko who skated in on Nico Daws and wristed a shot that beat the netminder at 14:59 to give Providence a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, the Comets tied the contest, and it was a shot by Tyce Thompson that beat the Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi at 15:33. The goal was unassisted, and it was Thompson's seventh of the season. As the period expired, the Comets believed they scored a power-play goal from Reilly Walsh but after review, the period concluded just as the puck crossed the line, so the game remained 1-1 after forty minutes of play.
In the final period of regulation, the Bruins capitalized on a center ice shot that bounced in by a flip off the stick of Marc McLaughlin at 2:27. It didn't take long for Providence to add to their advantage after Justin Brazeau tipped the pass of Jack Achan into the net at 3:18 putting his team up 3-1. The Comets pushed right back and it was the team's leading scorer, Graeme Clarke who scored off a rebound at 8:48 for this 14th of the season. The goal, assisted by Jeremy Groleau and Nolan Stevens brough the Comets within one in a 3-2 game. Despite the goalie being pulled, the Comets couldn't find a goal to tie the contest and the team suffered their first regulation defeat in 12 games.
The team goes to Bridgeport for the first time this season to finish up their season series against the Islanders before heading to Syracuse on Monday for a 1:00 PM game. The team returns to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Wednesday night to play the Charlotte Checkers. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com for more information.
