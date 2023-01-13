Blues Assign D Dmitri Samorukov to T-Birds
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Samorukov, 23, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 9, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 188-pound defenseman has dressed in 34 games for the Thunderbirds this season, tallying eight points (two goals, six assists) and six penalty minutes.
Overall, the Volgograd, Russia, native has made 137 career AHL regular-season appearances, totaling 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) and 76 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by Edmonton in the third round, 84th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Samorukov's NHL debut and only NHL experience to date came back on Dec. 29, 2021 against the Blues at Enterprise Center.
