Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Phantoms Tonight on the Road

January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







ALLENTOWN, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (14-14-6-1) finish a home-and-home series with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (16-13-2-2) and begin a two-game weekend set at 7:05 p.m. tonight inside PPL Center. The Islanders return home to face the Utica Comets (18-9-5-1) tomorrow. On Wednesday, Andy Andreoff scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season and Chris Terry had an assist to extend his point streak to a season-long nine games (5g, 6a) in a 3-1 loss to the Phantoms at home. Ken Appleby (0-2-2) made 29 saves. Tonight's contest is Bridgeport's 36th of 72 games, marking the official halfway mark of 2022-23.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the fourth of eight meetings between the Islanders and Phantoms this season, and the third of four at PPL Center. Bridgeport is 1-1-0-1 in the series and 1-0-0-1 in those games on the road. Both teams have scored 12 goals in the first three matchups. Andy Andreoff has points in all three meetings so far, including a goal and two assists on both Oct. 29th and Dec. 28th. Andreoff, a former Phantom, leads all players in the series with three goals and four assists.

VIEW FROM ALLENTOWN

Ian Laperriere's club jumped to fifth place in the Atlantic Division on Wednesday following its 3-1 win against the Islanders. The Phantom finished a three-game road trip in that one, and now begins a two-game homestand. Adam Brooks, Max Willman and Bobby Brink all scored in Bridgeport, while Felix Sandstrom (2-0-1) made 35 saves on conditioning. Forward Olle Lycksell was held off the scoresheet for the first time in four games, but continues to lead the Phantoms in points (22) and assists (16). Elliot Desnoyers and Artem Anisimov are tied for the team lead with 12 goals. Desnoyers is tied with William Dufour for fourth place among all AHL rookies in goals.

TERRY'S STREAK HITS NINE

Chris Terry is on a nine-game point streak, the longest stretch for any Bridgeport player this season. He has five goals and six assists over that span, and has scored a goal in five of his last seven games. Terry leads the Islanders in assists (23) and points (34), which are tied for 11th and 14th in the AHL, respectively. He is 35th on the AHL's all-time scoring list with 647 career points and 29th on the all-time goals list (274), passing Don Biggs (1984-93) last weekend.

HEY SAM, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR

Samuel Bolduc was named to the Atlantic Division's playing roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday, his first All-Star bid. The 22-year-old leads Bridgeport blueliners and shares sixth among all AHL defensemen with a career-best 23 points in 35 games. He's already shattered his career highs in points and assists (17) and has matched his career best in goals (6). Bolduc is fifth among AHL defensemen in shots (89) and shares fifth in power-play assists (11). The 6'5, 220-pound defenseman was selected by the New York Islanders in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank will be held in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6th.

QUICK HITS

Aatu Raty and Robin Salo were returned by the New York Islanders on Wednesday and both drew into the lineup against the Phantoms... Ruslan Iskhakov shares fourth place among all AHL rookies with 25 points (8g, 17a)... Bridgeport has six power-play goals in its last nine games and ranks fifth in the AHL on the man advantage (23.8%)... The Islanders are 13-12-5-1 against Atlantic Division teams... Cory Schneider is tied for sixth among AHL goalies in save percentage (.921) and 11th in GAA (2.51).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (22-18-3): Last: 3-1 L vs. Minnesota, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (19-14-2-0): Last: 5-2 L at Newfoundland, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. ET

