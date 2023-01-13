IceHogs and Eagles Collide for First Time

Loveland, Colo. - Continuing their four-game road trip, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Colorado Eagles for the first time in team history tonight at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado at 8:05 p.m. Tonight will be the first of four contests this season between the two clubs.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 19-11-2-2, 42 points (3rd, Central Division)

Colorado: 20-11-2-0, 42 points (4th, Pacific Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (14G, 24A) paces the Hogs in points and assists. Forward Luke Philp (13G, 13A) has gone on a four-game point streak since Dec. 31, marking seven points in those games.

Forward Jean-Luc Foudy (8G, 14A) paces Colorado in assists and points this season, and forward Charles Hudon (11G, 10A) ranks second for the Eagles in scoring and leads the team in goals.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell to the Iowa Wild in regulation for the first time this season on Saturday in a 4-1 contest. Defenseman Alec Regula tallied the lone Rockford goal, his fifth of the campaign. Although Jaxson Stauber turned away 25 of 28 Wild shots, the Hogs didn't muster up any production after Regula's lamp lighter.

On The Rocky Mountain Road

Tonight marks the IceHogs' first ever matchup with the Colorado Eagles. The 2022-23 season is the IceHogs' 16th in the AHL, while the Eagles are competing in their 5th campaign in the league as the AHL affiliate of the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Hogs and Eagles are slated to face off Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 in Colorado and host the Pacific Division rivals on Mar. 17 and Mar. 18 in Rockford.

Rowdy Rookie

Rookie forward Cole Guttman (11G, 11A) has been a consistent part of the Hogs' offense this season. Tied for 10th in the AHL amongst rookies, Guttman has marked six points in seven games and seven multi-point nights on the campaign.

Feisty Philp

Since coming back from an injury on Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild, forward Luke Philp has been electric for the Hogs. Going on a four-game point streak, Philp has marked seven points in four games and tallied the game-winning shootout goal on Dec. 30 against the Chicago Wolves.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Brett Seney to Rockford. Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this season, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. Seney, 26, skated in two games with the Blackhawks this year. Additionally, he shares fourth in the AHL with 38 points (14G, 24A) in 32 games with the IceHogs this season. He paces Rockford in assists and points.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday versus the Grand Rapids Griffins. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Jan. 13 at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 14 at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 17 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 18 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Eagles, All-Time

0-0-0-0

