January 31st game vs. San Jose Rescheduled to February 27th
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds announced today that the Tuesday, January 31st Firebirds game against the San Jose Barracuda will now take place on Monday, February 27th. Puck drop will remain at 7pm PT.
The game was moved in order for Acrisure Arena to participate in Harry Styles' 104-date international global tour, in support of his latest album Harry's House.
All tickets that were purchased for the January 31st game will be honored for February 27th. For any additional questions, please email cvinfo@cvfirebirds.com.
NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand against the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.
Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2023
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Viveiros to Miss Weekend Games - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Recall Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- January 31st game vs. San Jose Rescheduled to February 27th - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Thunder Rolls: Butch Goring and the Thunder's Inaugural Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Reassign D Hunter Skinner to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs on the Move: Blackhawks Assign AHL All-Star Reichel to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Sebrango, Worrad Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign D Dmitri Samorukov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild to Host Pink in the Rink Night - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Phantoms Tonight on the Road - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Eagles Collide for First Time - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- January 31st game vs. San Jose Rescheduled to February 27th
- Andrew Poturalski and Ryker Evans to Represent Firebirds at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
- Lind's Shootout Goal Extends Firebirds' Point Streak to Nine
- Home Game Time Changed on February 4
- Daccord's Third Shutout of Season Extends Firebirds' Winning Streak to Seven