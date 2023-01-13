January 31st game vs. San Jose Rescheduled to February 27th

January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that the Tuesday, January 31st Firebirds game against the San Jose Barracuda will now take place on Monday, February 27th. Puck drop will remain at 7pm PT.

The game was moved in order for Acrisure Arena to participate in Harry Styles' 104-date international global tour, in support of his latest album Harry's House.

All tickets that were purchased for the January 31st game will be honored for February 27th. For any additional questions, please email cvinfo@cvfirebirds.com.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand against the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.