Moose-Marlies AHL Game Suspended

January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced that this evening's game between the Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies has been suspended following a spectator medical emergency inside Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The game is tied, 1-1, after one period of play. It will be completed at a later date.

