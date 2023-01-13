Moose-Marlies AHL Game Suspended
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced that this evening's game between the Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies has been suspended following a spectator medical emergency inside Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The game is tied, 1-1, after one period of play. It will be completed at a later date.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2023
- Iowa Rides Three-Goal Second Period to 4-0 Win Qver Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Allow Four in Shutout Loss to Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Foerster Dazzles with Two Goals in OT Loss to Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Frank Scores Twice as Bears Top Thunderbirds 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Blow Past Rocket, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba at Toronto Game Suspended - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Fight For 2-1 Victory Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Brazeau Stays Hot, Nets Game-Winner to Help P-Bruins Past Comets - Providence Bruins
- Moose-Marlies AHL Game Suspended - AHL
- T-Birds Battle Hard, But Can't Overcome First-Period Hole in Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets' Point Streak Ends, Lose to Bruins 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Bustling Blades at Berger Foundation Iceplex - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Viveiros to Miss Weekend Games - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Recall Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- January 31st game vs. San Jose Rescheduled to February 27th - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Thunder Rolls: Butch Goring and the Thunder's Inaugural Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Reassign D Hunter Skinner to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs on the Move: Blackhawks Assign AHL All-Star Reichel to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Sebrango, Worrad Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign D Dmitri Samorukov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild to Host Pink in the Rink Night - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Phantoms Tonight on the Road - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Eagles Collide for First Time - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.