Belleville Sens Fall to Monsters in Low Scoring Contest

January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Josh Dunne scored twice and Pavel Cajan made 32 saves as the Belleville Senators saw their three-game win streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at CAA Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Cleveland opened the tallying at the 5:19 mark of the middle stanza when Josh Dunne found the back of the net with a redirection on the power play to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after forty minutes.

In the third, Scott Sabourin continued this impressive play in the offensive zone, collecting his 12th of the season with a nifty backhand to even the score. Later in the frame, the resilient Monsters restored their advantage while securing the hard-fought victory as Dunne notched his second of the contest while shorthanded with under eight minutes to play in regulation time.

The Senators are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Manitoba Moose for their annual Bell Let's Talk game with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/5 | Penalty Kill: 4/5

Fast Facts:

Mads Sogaard made 27 saves

Scott Sabourin has goals in three straight games.

Cole Reinhardt extended his point streak to four straight with an assist.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought we were fighting the puck at times. The level of compete was there, and we did some good things overall, but there were times when we just looked a little bit off."

Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.