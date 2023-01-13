Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (16-14-2-2; 36 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (13-18-1-1; 28 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a pair of games against the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday at Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m. CST. Iowa defeated Grand Rapids by a 5-2 score on Wednesday evening and has won three games in a row.

GAME WINNERS

Sammy Walker's goal with 15 seconds left in the second period ultimately held up as the game-winner in Iowa's 5-2 Wednesday night victory over Grand Rapids. Walker became the fourth Wild player to record multiple game-winning goals this season, joining Mike O'Leary, Nic Petan and Ty Ronning, who also have two apiece. Walker scored the team's first game-winner of the season on Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:31 of the second period in a 5-2 win over Manitoba.

HEATING UP

- Iowa has won five of the previous six games, a season-best stretch

- The Wild matched a season-long three-game win streak with Wednesday's win over Grand Rapids; the previous streak came from Nov. 6-12, 2022 (at RFD, at MIL, at CHI)

- Iowa won four in a row twice in 2021-22 (Nov. 10-19, 2021 and Apr. 5-10, 2022)

SPECIAL TEAMS

- The Wild enter Friday's contest having killed off ten consecutive opposing power plays

- Iowa's power play has scored in four out of the past five games; each of the team's previous three power play goals have come on the team's first man advantage of the game

- The Wild have avoided conceding multiple power play goals for six consecutive games

