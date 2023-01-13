Brazeau Stays Hot, Nets Game-Winner to Help P-Bruins Past Comets

Providence, RI - Justin Brazeau scored his fourth goal in three games, this time the game-winner, to help the Providence Bruins top the Utica Comets 3-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Marc McLaughlin posted a goal and an assist, while goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 35 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

* McLaughlin sprung Jakub Lauko out of the defensive zone on a breakaway and while on the forehand, he snapped the puck between the legs of the goaltender to give Providence a 1-0 lead with 5:03 left in the first period. * Tyce Thompson intercepted a clearing attempt and kept it inside the blueline, walked it down to the slot, and fired a snapshot high blocker side to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:27 remaining in the second period. * 2:27 into the third period, McLaughlin chopped at a loose puck in the neutral zone attempting to send it deep, knuckling it into the left circle, where it hit the ice and kicked right, surprising the goaltender and trickling into the back of the net to give Providence a 2-1 lead. * Just 51 seconds later, the puck found a cutting Jack Ahcan, who fired it from the top of the left circle to the top of the blue paint, where the stick of Brazeau redirected the puck into the cage with 16:42 remaining in the third period to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead. Kai Wissman received an assist on the tally as well. * Graeme Clarke found a rebound off of a shot from the point, circled around the top of the crease, and tucked it around the goaltender with 11:12 to play in the third period, cutting Providence's lead to 3-2.

Stats

* Brazeau's goal extended his point streak to six games. He has eight points on four goals in that span. * Lauko's tally extended his point streak to five games, with six points on three goals in that stretch. * Bussi stopped 35 of 37 shots. Providence totaled 37 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Saturday, January 14 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

