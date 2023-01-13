Hogs on the Move: Blackhawks Assign AHL All-Star Reichel to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned forward Lukas Reichel to Rockford.

Reichel has skated in four games with the Blackhawks this season, registering three points (1G, 2A). He ranks third on Rockford with 36 points (14G, 22A) in 32 contests during the 2022-23 campaign. Earlier this week, Reichel was selected along with teammates Brett Seney and David Gust to represent the IceHogs in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

The IceHogs take on the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center tonight at 8:05 p.m. CT.

