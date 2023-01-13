Viveiros to Miss Weekend Games
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz has released the following statement:
"Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be away from the team for this weekend's games to tend to an illness in the family. This absence is not related to Manny's own health, which remains strong. Manny will rejoin the team as soon as he is able, and Assistant Coaches Jamie Heward, Joel Ward, and Goaltending Coach Fred Brathwaite will assume his duties until he returns."
