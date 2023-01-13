Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Monsters. In four appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Fix-Wolansky registered an even rating and added 15-19-34 with 20 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 26 appearances for the Monsters this year.
A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 1-1-2 in ten career NHL appearances for Columbus during portions of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 131 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Fix-Wolansky contributed 46-56-102 with 113 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 in three games played.
Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 2016 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.
