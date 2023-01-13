Monsters Fight For 2-1 Victory Over Senators
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Friday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 14-15-2-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless first period, Josh Dunne converted on a power-play in the middle frame at 5:19 with a helper from Jake Christiansen sending Cleveland into the second intermission up 1-0. Belleville's Scott Sabourin notched a tally at 6:46 but was followed by Josh Dunne's unanswered short-handed goal at 12:29 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Brenden Miller and secured a 2-1 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 32 saves for the win while Belleville's Mads Sogaard stopped 27 shots in defeat.
The Monsters head to visit the Laval Rocket on Saturday, January 14, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
