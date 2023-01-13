Griffins Allow Four in Shutout Loss to Iowa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild handed the Grand Rapids Griffins their third-shutout loss of the season in a 4-0 contest on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

Chase Pearson's three-game point streak (1-2-3) was snapped, recording two penalty minutes and two shots in the contest. Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves in his first shutout in the AHL. In the two-game series this week between Iowa and Grand Rapids, Sammy Walker had four points (2-2-4) and now has eight points in five outings (4-4-8) against the Griffins in 2022-23.

Defenses kept play tight in the opening frame, as the teams combined for just sixteen shots. Tensions rose between Dominik Shine and Kevin Conley when the two dropped the gloves and were given fighting penalties with 1:25 remaining, providing energy for both squads heading into the second.

The Wild notched a pair of special-teams goals to start the middle stanza, first on a 5-on-3 tally from Steven Fogarty at 6:09 and then a short-handed score from Sammy Walker at 12:21. Nic Petan buried the third goal from the slot with 5:21 remaining in the second period to take a 3-0 advantage.

In the goalmouth at 9:22 in the final frame, Nick Swaney tacked on the fourth goal of the night to secure a 4-0 victory for Iowa.

Notes

- Wyatt Newpower skated in his 100th professional game, firing two shots on goal.

- Alex Nedeljkovic started his fifth contest with the Griffins, nabbing 21 saves on 25 shots. Nedeljkovic has a 0.906 save percentage and a 2-2-1-0 ledger during his conditioning stint with Grand Rapids.

- Iowa took the lead in the season series (3-2-0-0) after winning back-to-back outings against the Griffins this week.

