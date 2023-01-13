Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host their first of two weekend games against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tonight's contest marks the official midpoint of the Bears' 72-game regular season schedule.

Hershey Bears (23-8-3-1) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (15-14-1-4)

January 13, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 36 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jim Curtin (22), Stephen Hiff (56)

Linespersons: J.P. Waleski (14), Bill Lyons (27)

Tonight's Promotion:

- AmeriChoice FCU Cowbell Night - The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears cowbell, courtesy of AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union.

- Hometown Heroes Night, presented by SERVPRO - First responders-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening. First responders, military members, and healthcare workers and their families will receive a special discounted ticket offer to that evening's game, available. First responders will also receive a 15% discount off all retail purchases at Hershey Sports during the evening, excluding jerseys and sale items. The store will also feature special merchandise for Hometown Heroes Night that is available for a limited time only. Fans are invited to bring their kids to a pre-game Touch-A-Truck event, held outside the front entrance of GIANT Center starting at 5:15 p.m. This family-friendly event allows children to explore, touch, and sit in emergency vehicles and meet first responders. In partnership with Courtyard of Honor, the Bears will welcome Miriam Horrocks-Isenberg to participate in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game. Horrocks-Isenberg is the widow of Michael Horrocks, a Central Pennsylvania native and Hershey High School alum who perished on Sept. 11, 2001. The late Horrocks was a first officer on United Airlines Flight 175 that crashed into the World Trade Center.

- Flight Friday - Enjoy $6.50 12 oz. cans of Yuengling Flight.

- Friday the 13th Food & Beverage Special - $10 spooky cupcakes and cocktails available at the Troeg's on the GIANT Center concourse.

- Chris Bourque Autograph Session - Before his #17 jersey gets raised to the GIANT Center rafters on Saturday, Bears legend Chris Bourque will be signing autographs prior to Friday's game from 5:15-6 p.m. behind Section 117 in front of the Hershey Bears Hall of Fame. To help accommodate as many fans as possible for this exclusive event, fans are asked to observe the following policies of no photographs and a limit of two items per person.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), In-arena at 88.9 FM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, and after falling behind by a 3-0 score in the second period, Hershey stormed back with a three-goal performance of its own in the third. Mike Sgarbossa knocked in an Ethen Frank rebound at 4:40 to get Hershey on the board, then Vincent Iorio made his way to the Penguins net and backhanded a shot past Taylor Gauthier at 14:39 for his second of the season. With Hunter Shepard pulled for an extra skater, Sgarbossa tied the score at 3-3 at the 19:35 mark when he one-timed a shot from the right circle past Gauthier. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won the game in overtime when Jonathan Gruden netted his second of the evening 29 seconds into the extra session. The Thunderbirds return to action tonight after facing the Utica Comets on Saturday. Steven Jandric scored the lone goal for Springfield at 12:34 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, but Nick Hutchison tallied at 17:05 for Utica, and Akira Schmid stopped all nine shots he faced in the third to deal the Thunderbirds a 2-1 loss.

BEARS AND THUNDERBIRDS AT-A-GLANCE:

Hershey will play its second and third games of the season against the Thunderbirds this weekend after picking up a 2-1 win at Springfield on Nov. 23, in which Connor McMichael and Mason Morelli scored for Hershey. In the previous five seasons, the Chocolate and White have posted a record of 14-6-3-1 against Springfield. Last season, the Bears went 3-0-0-0 on home ice against the Thunderbirds. Several former Thunderbirds are members of the Bears this season, as forward Sam Anas (currently injured) played for Springfield in 2021-22, forward Henrik Borgstrom suited up between 2018-20 during his time as a Florida Panthers prospect, where he was also a teammate with current Bears defender Jake Massie in 2019-20, and Mike Sgarbossa played 14 games for the T-Birds in their inaugural campaign in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Springfield general manager Kevin Maxwell played the final two seasons of his pro career with Hershey between 1986-88 and helped the Bears claim the 1988 Calder Cup title.

BELIEVE YOU CAN, AND YOU'RE HALFWAY THERE:

With a record of 23-8-3-1 for 50 points through 35 games, the Bears enter tonight's game with their best record approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 season since the 2009-10 club. That season's eventual Calder Cup-winning squad hit the 36-game mark with a 26-8-0-2 record for 54 points; AHL clubs played an 80-game regular season schedule that year. Hershey enters tonight with a three-point cushion on Providence for sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division, while Springfield is currently in sixth in the division.

SNIVELY NOW STANDS ALONE:

With an assist on Mike Sgarbossa's game-tying goal on Wednesday, Joe Snively picked up his first point of the season in his first game of the year with the Bears, and in doing so made history. Snively broke the franchise record for longest home point streak, which he had shared with Alexandre Giroux at 14 games, and now has 22 points (9g, 13a) in his last 15 home contests with the Bears dating back to Nov. 14, 2021.

ALL-STAR NODS:

The American Hockey League announced Wednesday afternoon that forwards Ethen Frank and Mike Vecchione had been selected to represent the Bears as part of the Atlantic Division roster at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval. Frank is Hershey's first rookie selection to the AHL's signature midseason showcase since John Carlson during the 2009-10 season, while Vecchione was selected to the All-Star Classic for the first time in his six-year professional career. Tonight's opponent also had two selections to the All-Star Classic, as Springfield goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore will also join the Atlantic Division squad.

BEARS BITES:

Todd Nelson is two victories away from his 500th career pro head coaching victory...Zach Fucale's next win will be his 12th of the season and set a new personal high for the goaltender in a Bears sweater...Gabriel Carlsson's plus-minus of +13 is tied for the second-best total among Eastern Conference defenders...Ethen Frank and Hendrix Lapierre are tied with several skaters for the second-most first goals with four...Forward Shane Gersich's next point will mark his 100th point in a Bears sweater...Forward Mike Vecchione is two points away from 200 in his professional and AHL career; his five game-winning goals lead the team and are tied with former Bears forward Riley Barber for second in the league...Defender Aaron Ness is four games away from 700 in his professional career, and four points away from his 300th career pro point.

