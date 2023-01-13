Rockford Rallies for 2-1 OT Win Over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Rockford forward Brett Seney notched the game-tying goal midway through the third period, while fellow forward Cole Guttman buried the game-winner 3:37 into overtime, as the IceHogs rallied to defeat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Friday. Eagles forward Spencer Smallman netted Colorado's lone goal in the loss, as the Eagles were held 0-for-6 on the power play but finished a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

After failing to convert on a pair of power play opportunities, Colorado would finally break through at even strength. Forward Alex Galchenyuk sent a pass up the right-wing boards from his own zone where Smallman would snag it on the fly. Smallman darted down the ice and buried a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 8:16 mark of the first period.

The two teams would go a combined 0-for-6 on the man-advantage in the opening 20 minutes, as Colorado carried its 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Chances would be held to a minimum in the second period, with each team posting just six shots on net. The middle frame would also see the IceHogs go 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Eagles failed to connect on their lone opportunity on the man-advantage.

Rockford would finally level the score when Seney sliced through the left-wing circle before cutting to the net and shoving the puck past Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:48 remaining in the third period.

With the score still deadlocked at 1-1 after 60 minutes of play, the game would shift to a sudden-death overtime. After being denied on a power play early in the extra session, the IceHogs would generate the game winner when Guttman fielded a cross-slot pass in the left-wing circle and hammered home a one-timer to give Rockford the 2-1 victory at the 3:31 mark of overtime.

Annunen suffered the overtime loss, allowing two goals on 24 shots, while IceHogs goalie Dylan Wells turned aside 21 of the 22 shots he faced to earn his eighth win of the season.

