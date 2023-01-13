Moose Recall Forward Joseph Nardi
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Joseph Nardi from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
Joseph Nardi
Forward
Born June 1, 1997 -- Edmonton, Alta.
Height 5.10 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots L
Nardi, 25, appeared in one contest with the Moose this season, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Nardi has suited up in 29 games for Toledo this season and tallied 19 points (3G, 16A) through those contests. Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alta. product totalled 113 points (41G, 72A) in 170 NCAA games at Northern Michigan University.
Manitoba rematches with the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
