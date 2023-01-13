New York Rangers Reassign D Hunter Skinner to Wolf Pack
January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Rangers have reassigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
Skinner, 21, is currently in his third professional season. He has appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 campaign, while also skating in 22 contests with the Icemen. In those 22 ECHL tilts, Skinner has posted eight points (3 g, 5 a).
During the 2021-22 season, Skinner scored 13 points (4 g, 9 a) in 49 games with the Wolf Pack. He also dressed in ten games with the Pack in 2020-21, scoring a goal and an assist.
A native of Wyandotte, Michigan, Skinner skated in 64 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack. He's also appeared in 48 career ECHL games with the Icemen and Utah Grizzlies, scoring 25 points (10 g, 15 a). Skinner also won the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship Gold Medal as a member of Team USA.
Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, January 14th, when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
