Manitoba at Toronto Game Suspended

January 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Toronto Marlies, announced that AHL Game #551 (Manitoba at Toronto) has been suspended due to a spectator medical emergency.

Our thoughts are with the fan affected, along with their family and loved ones.

