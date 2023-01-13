Iowa Wild to Host Pink in the Rink Night

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with MercyOne and KISS 107.5 FM, announced today that the team's annual Pink in the Rink Night takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. when the team hosts the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena.

This event, designed to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise funds for the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation, will feature specialty jerseys worn by Iowa Wild players throughout the game. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn jerseys; auction details will be announced at a later date.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of game tickets and Chuck-a-Pucks will benefit MercyOne. The Wild will also hold a ceremonial puck drop and host a Hero of the Game to honor those who have been affected by cancer in any way.

"We are thankful for the Iowa Wild's generosity to MercyOne Des Moines Foundation to support our cancer patients at MercyOne. This generous gift will enable us to help patients receive highly-personalized and coordinated care tthat is supported by advanced technology and research," said Shannon Cofield, MercyOne Des Moines Foundation President.

The first 5,000 fans through the doors on the night of the game will receive a pink LED wand courtesy of MercyOne and KISS 107.5 FM. Additionally, all fans are encouraged to wear pink to the arena to assist in the team's effort to boost awareness.

