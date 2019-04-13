San Diego Gulls First-Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced

April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2019 Calder Cup Playoff First Round schedule between the San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda. This marks the second time the two clubs have faced each other in the Calder Cup Playoffs (also 2017 in the Pacific Division Finals). The series will begin this Wednesday, Apr. 17 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.) and follow a best-of-five, 2-3 format. The local television and radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

Individual game tickets for the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego (two potential games) go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Apr. 14 at 10 a.m. at SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1 p.m. By placing a deposit on 2019-20 season tickets, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff ticket strip at a discounted rate, guaranteeing a seat for every home game throughout the postseason.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PDT)

1 Wednesday, Apr. 17 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

2 Thursday, Apr. 18 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

3 Monday, Apr. 22 SAP Center 7 p.m.

4* Wednesday, Apr. 24 SAP Center 7 p.m.

5* Thursday, Apr. 25 SAP Center 7 p.m.

*If necessary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.