American Hockey League Announces Suspension
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hershey Bears forward Liam O'Brien has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Hartford on Apr. 12.
O'Brien was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Hershey's games tonight (Apr. 13) vs. Utica and Sunday (Apr. 14) vs. Hartford, as well as the first game of Hershey's Atlantic Division semifinal playoff series (TBD).
