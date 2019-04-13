Rampage Close Season with Win over Stars
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX - Joey LaLeggia's third-period power play goal was the game-winner and Jared Coreau earned his 100th AHL victory as the San Antonio Rampage (31-38-7) closed the 2018-19 season with a 3-1 victory over the Texas Stars (37-31-8) on Saturday night at the HEB Center at Cedar Park.
The Rampage finished the season with three wins in their final four games, and they won their final two visits to the HEB Center to finish the season series 6-8-0 against the Stars. Texas was eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday.
Coreau made 19 saves on 20 shots to earn his 100th win in the AHL, with 12 coming this season with the Rampage.
With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, the Rampage went on their sixth power play of the game with Dillon Heatherington in the box for tripping. At 13:25, LaLeggia lifted a wrist shot from the left circle over the right shoulder of Texas goaltender Jake Oettinger for his 16th goal of the season.
LaLeggia finished the season with six goals over his final ten games and 21 points in his last 20 contests. The Rampage scored power play goals in each of their final five games.
At 14:44 of the third, Ryan Olsen gave San Antonio some insurance with the team's fifth shorthanded goal of the year. On the penalty kill, Jordan Schmaltz fed Olsen on a 3-on-2 rush for Olsen's 17th goal of the season, and fifth in his final seven games.
The Stars opened the scoring at 6:19 of the first period when Rhett Gardner slid a backhander under Coreau for his fourth of the season. Niko Mikkola evened the score at 1:09 of the second period, finishing a Tanner Kaspick feed for his second goal of the year.
LaLeggia finished the season as San Antonio's leading scorer, posting 47 points in 71 games. Olsen and Jordan Nolan led the team with 17 goals. Mitch Reinke played in all 76 games for the Rampage, the only player to appear in every game for the Rampage this season and only the ninth Rampage player all-time to accomplish the feat.
The Rampage finished the season with 69 points, currently 13th in the Western Conference.
RAMPAGE STATS: Goals: Mikkola (2), LaLeggia (16), Olsen (17) Jared Coreau: 19 saves on 20 shots Power Play: 1-for-6 Penalty Kill: 7-for-7
THREE STARS: 1) Joey LaLeggia - SA 2) Ryan Olsen - SA 3) Rhett Gardner - TEX
