Battle of Ontario Returns to Toronto

April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Battle of Ontario comes to a close today as the Belleville Senators make their final regular season trip to the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

These North Division rivals last met on Wednesday when the Marlies edged the Senators 3-2. The Senators are fighting for their playoff lives and currently sit two points behind the Cleveland Monsters in the North Division standings. They'll have a tough weekend ahead, taking on the Marlies today and the second place Rochester Americans on Sunday.

The Marlies have not had an easy road against Belleville this season as the Senators currently hold a 7-4 lead in the season series against Toronto. Five of their 11 meetings have required an overtime or shootout decision, and the Senators have edged the Marlies twice in overtime and once in regulation in their last four meetings. The Marlies have only won one game at home against the Senators this season and with the Senators desperate for a win, it's bound to be an exciting match-up.

Players to watch: Jeremy Bracco currently leads the AHL in points (21-57-78) and was recently named an AHL First Team All-Star. He is now Toronto's franchise record holder for points (78), assists (57) and power play assists (31) in a single season. He has 23 multi-point games this season, including two four-point games. Chris Mueller is currently tied for the AHL lead in goals (33), setting a career-high and a franchise record for goals in a single season. He is sixth in the league in points (33-32-65) and was recently named an AHL Second Team All-Star.

Puck drops at 4:00PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Toronto Maple Leafs app and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes action from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

39-23-8-4 Overall Record 36-30-3-5

4-4-3-0 Head To Head 7-2-1-1

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

245 Goals For 223

235 Goals Against 222

22.2% Power Play Percentage 18.1%

81.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 76.3%

C. Mueller (33) Leading Goal Scorer D. Batherson (22)

J. Bracco (78) Leading Points Scorer D. Batherson (59)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader M. Hogberg (20)

