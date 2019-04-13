San Diego Gulls Clinch Berth in 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club clinched a berth in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight for the third time in four seasons. The Gulls earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tucson tonight, but clinched prior to the end of tonight's contest following Colorado's 3-1 loss to San Jose.

Ticket information for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs will be released tomorrow.

San Diego can finish either third or fourth in the Pacific Division with one game remaining in the 2018-19 regular season tomorrow at Tucson (7:05 p.m. PT). The Gulls currently sit fourth among Western Conference teams. The Gulls own an all-time record of 153-95-15-8 which leads the Pacific Division in all-time wins, and co-lead in points (329) and points percentage (.607%) since the division's inception four seasons ago.

The 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs will begin the week of Apr. 15. Please note that opponent, dates and times will be confirmed and announced when details become available. The Gulls Calder Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be released by the AHL at a future date. The 2018-19 regular season ends on Sunday, Apr. 14.

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs for up to date information on the Gulls Flight to the Cup.

More information on the Gulls 2019 postseason will be released at a later date, including ticket on-sale dates and times, in addition to events surrounding the 2019 postseason.

American Hockey League Playoff Format:

The Calder Cup Playoffs will consist of 16 teams, eight in each conference, and four in each division. The division winner with the most points in the conference will be matched against the fourth-place team in each respective division with the fewest points. The teams finishing second and third in each division will play in the First Round of the playoffs. The winners of each opening-round series will play for berths in the conference championship series. The winners of the each Conference Finals will advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

Depending on seeding, the Gulls can host a maximum of 14 home games throughout the postseason.

A round-by-round breakdown of the potential games is listed below:

Pacific Division Semifinals: Best-of-five series with a maximum of two home games.

Pacific Division Finals: Best-of-seven series with a maximum of four home games.

Western Conference Finals: Best-of-seven series with a maximum of four home games.

Calder Cup Finals: Best-of-seven series with a maximum of four home games.

