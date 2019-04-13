Reign Finish Home Slate with a Loss

April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign ended the home slate of their regular season with a 4-2 defeat against the Stockton Heat. Forward Brett Sutter and defenseman Max Gottlieb scored for Ontario, while goaltender Peter Budaj, playing in his last professional game in Ontario, made 34 saves in net.

Date: April 12, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 9,246

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK412BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK412Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/BudajInsider

ONT Record: (25-32-6-4)

STK Record: (31-30-4-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 0 -- 2

STK 2 0 2 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 53 1/5

STK 38 0/2

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Peter Budaj

2) STK - Tyler Graovac

3) ONT - Brett Sutter

GWG: Tyler Graovac (24)

W: Tyler Parsons (9-8-1)

L: Peter Budaj (7-11-7)

Next Game: Saturday, April 13 vs. Bakersfield 7:00 PM PDT at Rabobank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

