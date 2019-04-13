Reign Finish Home Slate with a Loss
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign ended the home slate of their regular season with a 4-2 defeat against the Stockton Heat. Forward Brett Sutter and defenseman Max Gottlieb scored for Ontario, while goaltender Peter Budaj, playing in his last professional game in Ontario, made 34 saves in net.
Date: April 12, 2019
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 9,246
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK412BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK412Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/BudajInsider
ONT Record: (25-32-6-4)
STK Record: (31-30-4-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 0 -- 2
STK 2 0 2 -- 4
Shots PP
ONT 53 1/5
STK 38 0/2
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Peter Budaj
2) STK - Tyler Graovac
3) ONT - Brett Sutter
GWG: Tyler Graovac (24)
W: Tyler Parsons (9-8-1)
L: Peter Budaj (7-11-7)
Next Game: Saturday, April 13 vs. Bakersfield 7:00 PM PDT at Rabobank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
